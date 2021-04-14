UrduPoint.com
IAEA Inspectors Visited Natanz Nuclear Facility In Iran - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:43 PM

IAEA Inspectors Visited Natanz Nuclear Facility in Iran - Spokesman

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have visited a nuclear facility in Iran's Natanz where an accident occurred last week, IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Dahl said that IAEA inspectors are monitoring the activity in Iran and visited the Natanz facility on Wednesday. The spokesman added that the IAEA will continue to report to the Agency's board of Governors on all the latest developments related to Iran's nuclear program.

