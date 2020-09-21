UrduPoint.com
IAEA Inspectors Will Access Second Nuclear Site In Iran Later In September - Grossi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:11 PM

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will access the second unspecified nuclear facility in Iran later this month, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday

Tehran granted IAEA inspectors access to the two facilities in August, following Grossi's visit to the middle Eastern country and talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior materials. Commenting on the visit, Grossi said agreement was reached "on the resolution of some safeguards implementation issues raised by the Agency.

"The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, at one of two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analysed. A complementary access at the second specified location will take place later this month. I welcome the agreement between the Agency and Iran, which I hope will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust," Grossi said in a statement.

