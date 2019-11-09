UrduPoint.com
IAEA Inspectors Will Check Enriched Uranium At Iran's Fordow Facility On Sunday - AEOI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:16 PM

IAEA Inspectors Will Check Enriched Uranium at Iran's Fordow Facility on Sunday - AEOI

On November 10, IAEA inspectors will examine samples of uranium enriched at the Fordow facility, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) On November 10, IAEA inspectors will examine samples of uranium enriched at the Fordow facility, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday.

On November 7, Tehran began enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after Washington's withdrawal from the deal.

"IAEA inspectors will check samples of enriched uranium in Fordow tomorrow," Kamalvandi said as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Tehran has scrapped plans to transform Fordow facility into an international nuclear and physical center, the spokesman added.

"In fact, we can say that we have abandoned a number of clauses of the JCPOA, including the 44th, which stipulates that Fordow should be transformed into an international nuclear and physical center," Kamalvandi said.

