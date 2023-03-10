IAEA, Iran to Hold More Nuclear Talks in 7-10 Days - Reports

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will hold follow-up talks on Tehran's nuclear program in seven to 10 days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will hold follow-up talks on Tehran's nuclear program in seven to 10 days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

The first round of talks took place in Tehran late last week.

"In a week or 10 days," Grossi said on the sidelines of the IAEA board of Governors meeting, when asked when a follow-up should be expected, Reuters reported.

The new negotiation is expected to clarify Iran's position on allowing IAEA verification and monitoring activities in the country.

Grossi went to Iran and met with Iranian Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami during an official visit last Friday and Saturday. He said that the UN's nuclear watchdog wanted to sign a deal with Tehran that would help revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.