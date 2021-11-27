UrduPoint.com

IAEA Lauds Russian Kalinin NPP's Commitment To Safety After 18-Day Inspection

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

IAEA Lauds Russian Kalinin NPP's Commitment to Safety After 18-Day Inspection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) endorsed on Friday the commitment to safety exercised by Russia's Rosenergoatom at Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in terms of accident management training and safety culture promotion.

On Thursday, the  IAEA Operational Safety Review Team (OSART) completed an 18-day examination of the NPP, situated at a 330-kilometer distance (205 miles) north of Moscow, at the request of the Russian government.

"The OSART team witnessed a strong commitment to safety by plant management and staff. After the review of safety operations at the plant, the team identified several areas of improvement for plant management aimed at further enhancing operational safety," IAEA Senior Nuclear Safety Officer Ronan Cavellec said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The international mission suggested steps to improve operational safety, maintenance, and operation at the plant.

The IAEA OSART missions assess practices adopted at nuclear facilities that are vital for operational safety. Apart from technical inspections, the OSART also focuses on safety culture and organizational practices. The goal of the mission is to figure out the gap between the IAEA safety standards and safety practices used at a plant.

Rosenergoatom is a subsidiary of state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

Related Topics

Accident Moscow Russia Nuclear From Government

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

4 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

4 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

5 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s largest solar power plant

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.