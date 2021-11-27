MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) endorsed on Friday the commitment to safety exercised by Russia's Rosenergoatom at Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in terms of accident management training and safety culture promotion.

On Thursday, the IAEA Operational Safety Review Team (OSART) completed an 18-day examination of the NPP, situated at a 330-kilometer distance (205 miles) north of Moscow, at the request of the Russian government.

"The OSART team witnessed a strong commitment to safety by plant management and staff. After the review of safety operations at the plant, the team identified several areas of improvement for plant management aimed at further enhancing operational safety," IAEA Senior Nuclear Safety Officer Ronan Cavellec said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The international mission suggested steps to improve operational safety, maintenance, and operation at the plant.

The IAEA OSART missions assess practices adopted at nuclear facilities that are vital for operational safety. Apart from technical inspections, the OSART also focuses on safety culture and organizational practices. The goal of the mission is to figure out the gap between the IAEA safety standards and safety practices used at a plant.

Rosenergoatom is a subsidiary of state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.