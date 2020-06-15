UrduPoint.com
IAEA Launches Initiative To Boost Global Preparedness For Next Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched an initiative on Monday to use nuclear technology to prepare the world for the next pandemic.

"The Director General of the... IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, launched an initiative today to strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics like COVID-19," the agency said in a statement.

The project, called ZODIAC, will help countries use nuclear-derived techniques for rapid detection of pathogens that cause transboundary animal diseases that kill some 2.7 million people every year, the release said.

The IAEA will establish a global network to help national laboratories in monitoring and control of animal and zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, avian influenza and Zika, the release added.

