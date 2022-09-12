IAEA Leads Discussions on ZNPP, Concerns Over 'Major Mishap' Remain - UN Spokesperson

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is leading the discussions on the conditions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and concerns about a "major mishap" there remain, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"Right now, the IAEA is leading on the discussions of the conditions surrounding the power plant, where concerns about the risk of a major mishap ... continue," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been trying to speak by telephone with the requisite people regarding the ZNPP after returning from a trip to Pakistan.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Russia and Ukraine have shown interest in the proposal to set up a safety zone around the ZNPP.

The Zaporizhzhia regional authorities said on Sunday that the last operating ZNPP power unit was shut down amid continuing shelling by Ukrainian troops.

The Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are now under control of the Russian military after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.