IAEA Maintains Contact With Iranian Government Following Natanz Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) maintains contact with the Iranian government on the recent incident at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) maintains contact with the Iranian government on the recent incident at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."

"We are aware of media reports yesterday about an event affecting Natanz and we are in contact with Iran regarding these reports," Dahl said.