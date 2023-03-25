The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may announce a new visit of Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the near future, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may announce a new visit of Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the near future, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The new visit is quite real. We expect that in the near future, the agency will make an official announcement on the matter," Ulyanov said.