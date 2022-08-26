UrduPoint.com

IAEA May Establish Its Permanent Presence At Zaporizhzhia NPP - Agency Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needs to determine the parameters of the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and may establish its permanent presence at the plany, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"This is a difficult mission ...

We need to secure a route, we need to do it in coordination with the two countries ... We also need to rely on the support of the UN and its armored vehicles to take us to the place ... We need to clearly define the parameters of the mission and, possibly, establish a permanent presence of the agency on the spot," Grossi said in an interview with the RFI radio broadcaster.

