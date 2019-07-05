UrduPoint.com
IAEA May Hold Urgent Session To Discuss Iran Compliance With JCPOA- Russia Envoy In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

IAEA May Hold Urgent Session to Discuss Iran Compliance With JCPOA- Russia Envoy in Vienna

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may hold an urgent session to discuss Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action (JCPOA), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may hold an urgent session to discuss Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action (JCPOA), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

Kuwait's Kuna news agency has recently reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the IAEA is preparing to hold from July 13-14 an urgent session in Vienna to discuss the fate of the JCPOA following Iran's move to exceed the 660 pound low-enriched uranium stockpile limit set out by the deal.

"Claims are being made that the board of governors should hold a session to discuss Iran, or, more precisely, Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal. As a matter of fact, any of the 41 members of the board of governors can request a session, and it should then convene. No one has done it yet, but we can expect that it will happen," Ulyanov said.

