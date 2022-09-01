IAEA Mission Arrives at ZNPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the mission will arrive at the ZNPP this week.