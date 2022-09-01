UrduPoint.com

IAEA Mission Arrives At ZNPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

IAEA Mission Arrives at ZNPP

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the mission will arrive at the ZNPP this week.

