UrduPoint.com

IAEA Mission Expected In Enerhodar Within 1 Hour - Local Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

IAEA Mission Expected in Enerhodar Within 1 Hour - Local Official

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to arrive in the city of Enerhodar within an hour, the city administration's said on Thursday.

"According to the latest information, they (IAEA experst) passed the Vasylivka checkpoint, and we are expecting them in the city of Energodar in an hour," the official told reporters.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, in turn, said that the mission is currently at the checkpoint in Novooleksandrivka, adding that the convoy has been stopped 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) to the front line.

Recent Stories

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

40 minutes ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

1 hour ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.