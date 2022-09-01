IAEA Mission Expected in Enerhodar Within 1 Hour - Local Official

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to arrive in the city of Enerhodar within an hour, the city administration's said on Thursday.

"According to the latest information, they (IAEA experst) passed the Vasylivka checkpoint, and we are expecting them in the city of Energodar in an hour," the official told reporters.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, in turn, said that the mission is currently at the checkpoint in Novooleksandrivka, adding that the convoy has been stopped 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) to the front line.