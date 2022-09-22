IAEA Mission Has Access to Every Part of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Director General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has access to every part of the facility, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"We do have access to every part (of the ZNPP)," Grossi said during a press briefing. "If they (the mission) were denied access to a place where they should be, I would report it immediately."