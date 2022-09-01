UrduPoint.com

IAEA Mission Managed To Collect Important Information At ZNPP - Grossi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:26 PM

IAEA Mission Managed to Collect Important Information at ZNPP - Grossi

The IAEA mission managed to collect a lot of important information in a few hours of work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Thursday

ENERGODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The IAEA mission managed to collect a lot of important information in a few hours of work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Thursday.

"We were able in these few hours to gather a lot of information.

The key things I wanted to see, I saw," Grossi said.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA announced the arrival of its mission led by Grossi to the ZNPP.

The head of the delegation of Rosatom and employees of the NPP led the IAEA delegation through its territory and showed the sections of the station that were damaged during the shelling by Ukrainian troops.

