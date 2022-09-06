UrduPoint.com

IAEA Mission Observes Damage At ZNPP - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 08:06 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed damage at various locations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the agency's report said on Tuesday

"Moreover, the team observed damage at different locations caused by reported events with some of the damage being close to the reactor buildings, including damage to the following .

.. The special building that houses, among other items, the fresh nuclear fuel and the solid radioactive waste storage facility;" the report read.

