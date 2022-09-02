IAEA Mission Records Facts of Shelling of ZNPP Without Giving Any Assessments - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recorded facts of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) without giving any assessment, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporizhzhia administration, said on Friday.

"They recorded all the objects we showed ... all the shelling ” they said 'we do not give any assessments of the military situation' ... They recorded the shelling, they are in the protocols ... we showed them everything. But they do not report to us what they have done," Balitsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.