UrduPoint.com

IAEA Mission Records Facts Of Shelling Of ZNPP Without Giving Any Assessments - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

IAEA Mission Records Facts of Shelling of ZNPP Without Giving Any Assessments - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recorded facts of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) without giving any assessment, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporizhzhia administration, said on Friday.

"They recorded all the objects we showed ... all the shelling ” they said 'we do not give any assessments of the military situation' ... They recorded the shelling, they are in the protocols ... we showed them everything. But they do not report to us what they have done," Balitsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Nuclear All

Recent Stories

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

22 minutes ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

31 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago
 NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.