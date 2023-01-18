UrduPoint.com

IAEA Mission Starts Work At Chernobyl NPP - Grossi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 11:20 PM

IAEA Mission Starts Work at Chernobyl NPP - Grossi

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday announced the beginning of the agency's permanent mission at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to ensure nuclear safety and security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday announced the beginning of the agency's permanent mission at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to ensure nuclear safety and security.

"@IAEAorg continues to expand its presence in #Ukraine. Today, I launched the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission in Chornobyl (#ISAMICH). Our experts will stay at all Ukrainian NPPs to provide vital nuclear safety & security assistance in these extremely difficult and challenging times," Grossi said on Twitter.

The IAEA director general also noted that most of the activities at the NPP have been restored.

Earlier this week, the IAEA missions started work at the Rivne NPP and South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. On Tuesday, Grossi said that the IAEA would soon be permanently present at all Ukrainian NPPs.

The Chernobyl NPP found itself in the midst of events that could have resulted in a new radiation disaster on a scale greater than the 1986 incident and Fukushima nuclear disaster.

A day after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, its airborne forces took control over the Chernobyl NPP. Russian troops and Ukrainian soldiers within the NPP guard battalion later reached an agreement to jointly secure the power units and sarcophagus of the NPP to ensure that no nuclear provocation would take place. In April, Grossi said that Russia had confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from the NPP.

In November, Grossi said that Chernobyl NPP had lost contact with external power grids and was using emergency generators amid mutual shelling between Russia and Ukraine.

In December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Grossi agreed to deploy IAEA teams on a continual basis to several Ukrainian nuclear facilities, including the Chernobyl site, to provide technical support and assistance as needed to help maintain a high level of nuclear safety and security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Twitter Nuclear Fukushima Rivne Chernobyl SITE February April November December All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash in Whic ..

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash in Which Ukraine Interior Minister Di ..

3 minutes ago
 Senior PPP worker Shamim Akhtar passes away

Senior PPP worker Shamim Akhtar passes away

3 minutes ago
 Senior US Intel Officer Says Expects Biden to Move ..

Senior US Intel Officer Says Expects Biden to Move Forward on Some Ukraine's Aid ..

5 minutes ago
 Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over I ..

Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over Ireland

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prince Fa ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prince Faisal reaffirm deep-rooted Pak- ..

6 minutes ago
 Police crack down on protest against east DR Congo ..

Police crack down on protest against east DR Congo force

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.