IAEA Mission Starts Work at South Ukraine NPP - Grossi

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) expert mission has started work at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.

"IAEA flag is now flying at #Ukraine's #Pivdennoukrainsk (South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant).

We are here to stay to help ensure nuclear safety & security during ongoing conflict," Grossi said.

"Soon IAEA will be permanently present at all Ukrainian NPPs," he said.