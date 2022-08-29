IAEA Mission to Assess Physical Damage to ZNPP Facilities, Safety Systems

Upon arrival at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the IAEA mission will assess the physical damage to the facilities, determine the operability of the main and backup security and safety systems, the organization said in a statement

Earlier on Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the organization's mission was already heading to the ZNPP and would arrive on site this week. Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the mission had departed in the morning.

"Once reaching Zaporizhzhya later this week, ISAMZ will assess the physical damage to the facilities, determine the functionality of the main and backup safety and security systems, and evaluate the working conditions of the control room staff. At the same time, the mission will undertake urgent safeguards activities to verify that nuclear material is used only for peaceful purposes," the statement says.