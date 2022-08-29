IAEA Mission to Enter ZNPP From Ukrainian-Controlled Territory - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation will enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) from the Ukrainian-controlled territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"They will enter this territory from the zone controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces. As far as we understand, security there will be provided by Ukrainians," Peskov told reporters.