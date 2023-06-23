Open Menu

IAEA Mission To Visit Areas Affected By Kakhovka Dam Breach - Ukrainian Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi have discussed the upcoming visit of the agency's mission to the areas affected by Kakhovka dam breach, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Friday

"Galushchenko and Grossi met on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. The parties confirmed the agreements to send an assistance mission to Ukraine as part of the IAEA Support and Relief Mission to Kherson Region program," the ministry said on Telegram.

The mission will assess urgent needs and the condition of critical infrastructure in the affected regions, and develop a long-term action plan, the ministry said.

On June 6, a blast partially collapsed the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River and released floodwaters toward nearby villages and towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank, prompting a massive evacuation. Moscow and Kiev blamed the attack on one another.

The Kakhovka dam is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

