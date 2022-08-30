IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Expected on Wednesday - UN Source

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is expected to take place on Wednesday, a UN diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The mission is expected on Wednesday," the source said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is ready to facilitate the visit of the IAEA expert team to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at every stage of the mission.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also announced earlier on Monday that the group of IAEA experts headed by the organization's Director General Rafael Grossi would arrive in Kiev later in the day.

Russia has criticized the United Nations' attitude toward the IAEA mission and blamed the United Nations Secretariat for canceling the visit that was initially scheduled to take place in June.