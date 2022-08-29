IAEA Mission to ZNPP to Include Around 15 Experts - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will include around 15 experts that are responsible for nuclear safety, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency will send its mission to the ZNPP this week.

"The IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP consists of about 25 employees of the agency's secretariat who deal with the issues of guarantees and nuclear safety. They are accompanied by a large team of UN staff dealing with logistics and security issues," Ulyanov said, adding that the experts will depart on Monday but the road "will take a long time."