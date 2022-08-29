IAEA Mission to ZNPP to Last From August 31 to September 3 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The visit of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to run through August 31 to September 3, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing an internal Ukrainian government document.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi earlier in the day that the agency had sent an expert mission to the ZNPP, adding that the delegation is expected to arrive this week.