IAEA Missions at Chernobyl NPP Confirmed Normal Radiation Levels - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), have confirmed the normal radiation level at the plant and adjacent areas, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday.

Kiev, with the support of the United States and Europe, is preparing a large-scale provocation to accuse Russia before the special session of the UN General Assembly of allegedly "gross violation" of the Convention on Nuclear Safety during the special military operation. In particular, the Kiev regime plans to declare that due to the actions of the Russian military at the Chernobyl NPP, radioactive contamination of the territories of Ukraine allegedly occurred.

The humanitarian headquarters recalled that, in accordance with the official statement of the IAEA Director General, control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was transferred by Russian representatives to the Ukrainian side on April 1 last year with the signing of the corresponding protocol.

"In turn, multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl NPP (in April, June, November 2022 and January 2023) confirmed the normal radiation background without any deviations at the station and surrounding territories. IAEA report on the situation with nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine, prepared in September 2022, also contains a conclusion about a stable radiation situation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," it added.

"Since January 2023, at least two IAEA inspectors, who monitor the radiation situation in real time, have been present at the station on a permanent basis."