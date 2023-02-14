UrduPoint.com

IAEA Missions At Chernobyl NPP Confirmed Normal Radiation Levels - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 07:44 PM

IAEA Missions at Chernobyl NPP Confirmed Normal Radiation Levels - Moscow

Multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), have confirmed the normal radiation level at the plant and adjacent areas, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), have confirmed the normal radiation level at the plant and adjacent areas, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday.

Kiev, with the support of the United States and Europe, is preparing a large-scale provocation to accuse Russia before the special session of the UN General Assembly of allegedly "gross violation" of the Convention on Nuclear Safety during the special military operation. In particular, the Kiev regime plans to declare that due to the actions of the Russian military at the Chernobyl NPP, radioactive contamination of the territories of Ukraine allegedly occurred.

The humanitarian headquarters recalled that, in accordance with the official statement of the IAEA Director General, control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was transferred by Russian representatives to the Ukrainian side on April 1 last year with the signing of the corresponding protocol.

"In turn, multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl NPP (in April, June, November 2022 and January 2023) confirmed the normal radiation background without any deviations at the station and surrounding territories. IAEA report on the situation with nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine, prepared in September 2022, also contains a conclusion about a stable radiation situation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," it added.

"Since January 2023, at least two IAEA inspectors, who monitor the radiation situation in real time, have been present at the station on a permanent basis."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Chernobyl Kiev United States January April June September November

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

4 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

4 minutes ago
 World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20 ..

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

4 minutes ago
 Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomo ..

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.