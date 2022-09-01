The goal of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is to protect it from nuclear accidents, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday

The IAEA chief added that the everything should be done to reach agreement with both Moscow and Kiev for the sake of the ZNPP. Grossi also said that IAEA experts will inspect facilities that are related to nuclear and radiation safety, as well as make sure that all guarantees are fulfilled.

Moreover, Grossi said that experts will discuss the possibility of permanent presence of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP.