IAEA Mission's Goal Protection Of ZNPP From Nuclear Accident - Grossi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 06:46 PM

IAEA Mission's Goal Protection of ZNPP From Nuclear Accident - Grossi

The goal of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is to protect it from nuclear accidents, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The goal of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is to protect it from nuclear accidents, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

The IAEA chief added that the everything should be done to reach agreement with both Moscow and Kiev for the sake of the ZNPP. Grossi also said that IAEA experts will inspect facilities that are related to nuclear and radiation safety, as well as make sure that all guarantees are fulfilled.

Moreover, Grossi said that experts will discuss the possibility of permanent presence of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP.

