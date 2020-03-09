UrduPoint.com
IAEA Needs Access To Iran's Nuclear Sites, 'Technical Conversation' With Tehran - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

IAEA Needs Access to Iran's Nuclear Sites, 'Technical Conversation' With Tehran - Chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that the watchdog needed access to nuclear sites in Iran and "technical conversation" with Tehran, when asked to comment on Tehran's offer for political dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that the watchdog needed access to nuclear sites in Iran and "technical conversation" with Tehran, when asked to comment on Tehran's offer for political dialogue.

Last week, Reuters reported, citing the IAEA extraordinary report on Iran's nuclear activities, that Tehran had accumulated more than a tonne of low-enriched uranium in violation of the nuclear deal's restrictions since scrapping its core commitments under the accord in response to renewed US sanctions. The IAEA urged Iran to provide access to two locations that were listed in the report.

In response to the agency's report, Iran's permanent mission to the IAEA released an explanatory note, saying that it offered the agency to enter into a political dialogue and "has accepted" a visit by Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo for further discussion.

"What we need is access. This is what we need. And we need a technical conversation more than anything else," Grossi told reporters at a press conference, livestreamed by the agency's official YouTube account.

He noted that as the IAEA chief he was open to any dialogue, but reiterated that the agency's request for access to the sites was fully in its competencies.

When asked to confirm an upcoming visit by the agency's deputy chief to Iran for political dialogue with local authorities, Grossi said that "the possibilities are always open."

"I still need to engage again with Iran and we need them to give us access," he said.

