UrduPoint.com

IAEA Needs To Determine Exactly Who Carried Out Attacks On ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:38 PM

IAEA Needs to Determine Exactly Who Carried Out Attacks on ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take a responsible position and clearly indicate those, who are carrying out attacks against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP); Russia has sent all available information on this matter to the agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take a responsible position and clearly indicate those, who are carrying out attacks against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP); Russia has sent all available information on this matter to the agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On Sunday, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops subjected the ZNPP to massive artillery shelling, damaging strategic facilities.

"We are convinced that the leadership of the agency's secretariat needs to take a responsible position in such unprecedented circumstances. As an authoritative and independent international body, the time has come to move on from abstract condemnations and demands to stop the shelling of the ZNPP without a targeted reference and clearly and unambiguously point out those who carry out the attacks," the spokeswoman said.

The diplomat said that Russia, in turn, has sent all the available information on the matter to the agency, and the time has come to call things by their proper Names otherwise Ukrainian actions against the ZNPP will never stop.

"From the very beginning of the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the station, we have been in close contact with the IAEA secretariat. After the current series of attacks, we sent all the information we have on this issue to the agency just like before, including photos and videos confirming the consequences of the shelling," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SBCA workers' union urges Sindh Govt to address lo ..

SBCA workers' union urges Sindh Govt to address long pending issues of workforce ..

42 seconds ago
 6th China-South Asia Expo to attract 80 countries, ..

6th China-South Asia Expo to attract 80 countries, regions, organizations

43 seconds ago
 AJK PM for timely holding of LG polls

AJK PM for timely holding of LG polls

47 seconds ago
 PTI not allowed to block roads during long march: ..

PTI not allowed to block roads during long march: Khurram

4 minutes ago
 Govt providing maximum facilitation, friendly envi ..

Govt providing maximum facilitation, friendly environment to facilitate business ..

4 minutes ago
 Power supply of affected feeders fully restored

Power supply of affected feeders fully restored

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.