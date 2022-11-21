IAEA Needs to Determine Exactly Who Carried Out Attacks on ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take a responsible position and clearly indicate those, who are carrying out attacks against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP); Russia has sent all available information on this matter to the agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

On Sunday, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops subjected the ZNPP to massive artillery shelling, damaging strategic facilities.

"We are convinced that the leadership of the agency's secretariat needs to take a responsible position in such unprecedented circumstances. As an authoritative and independent international body, the time has come to move on from abstract condemnations and demands to stop the shelling of the ZNPP without a targeted reference and clearly and unambiguously point out those who carry out the attacks," the spokeswoman said.

The diplomat said that Russia, in turn, has sent all the available information on the matter to the agency, and the time has come to call things by their proper Names otherwise Ukrainian actions against the ZNPP will never stop.

"From the very beginning of the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the station, we have been in close contact with the IAEA secretariat. After the current series of attacks, we sent all the information we have on this issue to the agency just like before, including photos and videos confirming the consequences of the shelling," Zakharova added.