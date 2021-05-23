UrduPoint.com
IAEA No Longer Has Access To Footage From Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Parliament Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:00 PM

IAEA No Longer Has Access to Footage From Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) no longer has the right to access camera records of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), as a three-month deal with the nuclear watchdog expired, Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday.

"The IAEA has no right to access the camera footages and information of the AEOI due to the expiration of the deadline," Qalibaf was quoted as saying during his address to the parliament by the news agency Fars.

In late February, Tehran agreed to prolong the watchdog's inspections of its nuclear facilities for potential military activity, but in a limited capacity, for three months, after threatening to suspend the monitoring unless Washington lifted sanctions.

Iran determined the measure as reversible if the parties to the nuclear deal comply with Tehran's requirements.

Besides, the exchange on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons would be kept despite the suspension.

The AEOI explained that under the temporary agreement, signed in February, Tehran gave the West three months for the lifting of the sanctions, while IAEA's access to surveillance recordings at certain nuclear facilities was partly restored. The confidential nuclear data was to be kept by Iran for three months and then erased if the sanctions are not lifted.

The United States and other nations that negotiated the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran - Russia, China, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom - are attempting to negotiate a new deal to block Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The United States withdrew from the original agreement during the Trump administration in 2018.

