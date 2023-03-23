UrduPoint.com

IAEA Not Reviewing Creation Of Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporizhzhia NPP - Head

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 07:42 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not reviewing a possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023)

"We are not talking about a demilitarized zone. We are very aware of the added complications that that would bring, especially in an area of active combat ... So, we are not looking into that," Grossi said during a lecture on international security at the US Council on Foreign Relations.

He added that the agency had a monitoring group at the nuclear power plant and that it was a more viable concept than the creation of a big demilitarized area around the NPP.

In early March, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that a rotation of the agency's experts was successfully carried out at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after a three-week delay that had "complicated the IAEA's efforts to support nuclear safety" around the plant.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

