IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that military activity near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has increased and called for an urgent agreement on the station's protection.

"The increased military presence and activity in the region again underlines the importance and urgency of agreeing on the protection of the plant," Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

This week, the IAEA experts present at the station were once again forced to take cover after a shelling warning. Meanwhile, sounds of bombing in the distance were heard, the agency's statement added.

"In addition, one landmine exploded near the site," Grossi said.

On Thursday, the IAEA said that a regular, seventh rotation of the agency's specialists had taken place at the power plant on schedule. For the next month, two IAEA officers will work at the ZNPP. The IAEA mission has been stationed at ZNPP since September.

Grossi also expressed the hope on Thursday that a safety zone around the ZNPP will be created before the end of this year.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi first visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.

On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.