UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Nuclear Agency To Appoint New Director On Thursday After Passing Of Yukiya Amano

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

IAEA Nuclear Agency to Appoint New Director on Thursday After Passing of Yukiya Amano

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will gather in Vienna for an urgent meeting on Thursday after the death of its director, Yukiya Amano.

The global nuclear watchdog said last week that its longtime chief had died of an unspecified disease at the age of 72.

The Japanese national had led the IAEA since 2009 and was due to retire next March.

The board of governors will convene for a closed-door meeting starting at 10:00 CEST (8:00 GMT) to pay tribute to Amano, appoint a new director general and designate his deputy.

Related Topics

Nuclear Died Vienna March

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

10 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

10 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

10 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

10 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.