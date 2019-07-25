IAEA Nuclear Agency to Appoint New Director on Thursday After Passing of Yukiya Amano

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will gather in Vienna for an urgent meeting on Thursday after the death of its director, Yukiya Amano.

The global nuclear watchdog said last week that its longtime chief had died of an unspecified disease at the age of 72.

The Japanese national had led the IAEA since 2009 and was due to retire next March.

The board of governors will convene for a closed-door meeting starting at 10:00 CEST (8:00 GMT) to pay tribute to Amano, appoint a new director general and designate his deputy.