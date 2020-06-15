UrduPoint.com
IAEA Observes No Changes To Iran's Implementation Of JCPOA Commitments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

IAEA Observes No Changes to Iran's Implementation of JCPOA Commitments

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has seen no changes to Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has seen no changes to Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday.

"To date, the Agency has not observed any changes to Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments in connection with this particular announcement, or in the level of cooperation by Iran in relation to Agency verification and monitoring activities under the JCPOA," Grossi told a board of Directors meeting, as quoted by the agency's press service.

According to the official, the UN watchdog continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement and evaluate the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities.

