IAEA On Kiev's Remark On Capturing ZNPP By Force: Nuclear Plant Should Not Be Target

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IAEA on Kiev's Remark on Capturing ZNPP by Force: Nuclear Plant Should Not Be Target

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should not be considered as a target during current hostilities, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, commenting on Kiev's statement about capturing the plant by force.

During his visit to the territory of the ZNPP. Grossi pointed to the need to agree on one important thing ” the nuclear power plant should not be attacked and used for attacks in the other direction.

The idea is the basis of a new concept, currently being developed to protect the ZNPP, the IAEA chief said, adding that it envisages narrowing the safety zone around the plant.

