UrduPoint.com

IAEA Probe Of Ukrainian Facilities For 'Dirty Bombs' Rather Superficial - Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

IAEA Probe of Ukrainian Facilities for 'Dirty Bombs' Rather Superficial - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency investigation of Ukrainian facilities was rather superficial, lasted only several hours, and nobody expected "dirty bombs" to be in plain site in the middle of the plants, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Two agency inspectors visited three facilities, including the command facilities. The checks lasted several hours. I hope no one expected that the 'dirty bomb' would be waiting for the inspectors in the central square of the processing plant," Ulyanov told reporters during his visit to the United Nations in New York. "They assessed the situation visually, conducted the most general overview of the state of affairs, took samples of the environment, which will now be sent for analysis in the laboratory. Let's see, let's wait."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Visit Vienna New York SITE

Recent Stories

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

9 minutes ago
 Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to C ..

Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to Concede Race One Week After Ele ..

9 minutes ago
 IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces ..

IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces at Undeclared Sites

12 minutes ago
 Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Terri ..

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

12 minutes ago
 Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedur ..

Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedure for removal of IK: Minister

24 minutes ago
 Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Draftin ..

Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Drafting G20 Final Joint Declaration ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.