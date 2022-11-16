IAEA Probe of Ukrainian Facilities for 'Dirty Bombs' Rather Superficial - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency investigation of Ukrainian facilities was rather superficial, lasted only several hours, and nobody expected "dirty bombs" to be in plain site in the middle of the plants, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Two agency inspectors visited three facilities, including the command facilities. The checks lasted several hours. I hope no one expected that the 'dirty bomb' would be waiting for the inspectors in the central square of the processing plant," Ulyanov told reporters during his visit to the United Nations in New York. "They assessed the situation visually, conducted the most general overview of the state of affairs, took samples of the environment, which will now be sent for analysis in the laboratory. Let's see, let's wait."