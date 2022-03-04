IAEA Puts Incident and Emergency Center in 24/7 Mode Over Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had put its Incident and Emergency Center in full 24/7 response mode over the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Hours earlier, the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported about a fire on its territory but later the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that the blaze had erupted outside the plant, with one of its units having been switched off.

"IAEA puts its Incident and Emergency Centre (@IAEAIEC) in full 24/7 response mode due to serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in #Ukraine," the IAEA tweeted.