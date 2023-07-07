Open Menu

IAEA Receives Additional Access To ZNPP Facilities, No Indications Of Mines Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IAEA Receives Additional Access to ZNPP Facilities, No Indications of Mines Observed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it's experts have received additional access to the facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and did not observe any indications of explosives or mines so far.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have received additional access at the site of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), without - so far - observing any visible indications of mines or explosives, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today," the IAEA said in a statement.

Grossi said that the IAEA experts need more access to ZNPP facilities to continue searching for any indications of mines or explosives.

"So far, they have not seen any mines or explosives. But they still need more access, including to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 and parts of the turbine halls. I remain hopeful that this access will be granted soon. I will continue to report about developments in this regard," Grossi said, as quoted by the IAEA's statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Zaporizhzhya SITE

Recent Stories

vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

6 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

23 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

1 hour ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

1 hour ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

2 hours ago
Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

5 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World