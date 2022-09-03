UrduPoint.com

IAEA Recorded Signs Of ZNPP Shelling, Plant's Physical Integrity Violated - Grossi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 12:25 AM

IAEA Recorded Signs of ZNPP Shelling, Plant's Physical Integrity Violated - Grossi

The IAEA mission recorded traces of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is clear that the physical integrity of the plant was violated several times, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The IAEA mission recorded traces of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is clear that the physical integrity of the plant was violated several times, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"We have seen military activity around the plant, and I was able to see myself and my team impact, holes, markings on buildings of shelling. So, it means that the physical integrity of the facility has been violated not once, but several times," Grossi told reporters upon arrival in Vienna.

Related Topics

Nuclear Vienna

Recent Stories

UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying reli ..

UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying religious freedom must be protecte ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh addresses press conference on ..

Chief Minister Sindh addresses press conference on flood situation

3 minutes ago
 PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus among clubs fined by ..

PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus among clubs fined by UEFA for FFP breaches

3 minutes ago
 20 Kashmiris martyred in month August, says report ..

20 Kashmiris martyred in month August, says report

3 minutes ago
 Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions A ..

Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions Authority on Cuba - Memorandum

20 minutes ago
 It's not time for rallies, public meetings: Attaul ..

It's not time for rallies, public meetings: Attaullah Tarar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.