VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The IAEA mission recorded traces of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is clear that the physical integrity of the plant was violated several times, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"We have seen military activity around the plant, and I was able to see myself and my team impact, holes, markings on buildings of shelling. So, it means that the physical integrity of the facility has been violated not once, but several times," Grossi told reporters upon arrival in Vienna.