UrduPoint.com

IAEA Reinforcing Mission At Zaporizhzhia NPP, Including Over Kakhovka Dam Attack - Grossi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

IAEA Reinforcing Mission at Zaporizhzhia NPP, Including Over Kakhovka Dam Attack - Grossi

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will reinforce its mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including in light of the attack on the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region, Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

"We are increasing the number of experts because of two main reasons. First, of course, this unexpected situation that we have after the destruction of the dam," Grossi said.

The second reason is an effort to implement the five principles that Grossi put forward last week to ensure nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP. The principles include a ban on shelling toward and from the site and storing heavy weapons there.

"So the mission, the tasks, if you want, homework, for the team is going to be bigger.

The exact number, I don't know, could be 4,5,6, it will depend on our assessment of how many people are needed for the specific functions, but we are going to be reinforcing it, yes, for sure," Grossi stated.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, qualifying it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Kiev, in turn, blamed Moscow for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe Nuclear Dam Kherson Kiev SITE From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

12 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

12 minutes ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

19 minutes ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

19 minutes ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

19 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.