IAEA Reinforcing Mission at Zaporizhzhia NPP, Including Over Kakhovka Dam Attack - Grossi

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will reinforce its mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including in light of the attack on the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region, Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

"We are increasing the number of experts because of two main reasons. First, of course, this unexpected situation that we have after the destruction of the dam," Grossi said.

The second reason is an effort to implement the five principles that Grossi put forward last week to ensure nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP. The principles include a ban on shelling toward and from the site and storing heavy weapons there.

"So the mission, the tasks, if you want, homework, for the team is going to be bigger.

The exact number, I don't know, could be 4,5,6, it will depend on our assessment of how many people are needed for the specific functions, but we are going to be reinforcing it, yes, for sure," Grossi stated.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, qualifying it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Kiev, in turn, blamed Moscow for the attack.