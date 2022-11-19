UrduPoint.com

IAEA Report On Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open To Criticism - Russia's Rosenergoatom

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 12:25 AM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report on Ukraine's "dirty bomb" development is incompetent and politicized, leaving much loophole for criticism, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Friday.

"It is incompetent to unequivocally say that no signs of undeclared nuclear activity have been detected. It shows that the document had solely a political purpose," Renat Karchaa told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the IAEA report couldn't "withstand criticism."

The international watchdog sent experts to nuclear facilities in Ukraine last month following Russian reports that Ukraine was working on a dirty bomb. After the results of the visit came out, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the investigation was rather superficial, lasted only several hours, and nobody should have expected "dirty bombs" to be stored in plain sight.

In late October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his counterparts in several Western countries to share Moscow's concerns about the preparation of a dirty bomb in Ukraine, but they rejected the accusations. The Ukrainian authorities also denied the allegations, insisting on their commitment to non-proliferation.

IAEA however decided to send its experts to several locations in Ukraine to investigate Kiev's activities in connection with Russia's warnings. Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia warned IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on October 27 that Kiev could be developing a dirty bomb at other sites than those the IAEA mission had been invited to visit.

