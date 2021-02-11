IAEA Reveals Iran Started Production of Uranium Metal Banned Under JCPOA - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday in a confidential report that Tehran had started to produce uranium metal, a material that can be used to create the core of nuclear weapons, which was prohibited under the 2015 nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the news outlet, Iran produced a small amount of uranium metal on February 8 after importing new equipment to a nuclear facility in Isfahan that is still under the IAEA inspection.

In January, Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi announced that Tehran had begun work on the production of uranium metal.

The news alarmed Western nations which claimed that the production of uranium metal has potentially serious military implications and reminded that under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran was not allowed to engage in production of uranium metal or conduct research in development in that area for 15 years.

The Iranian parliament ratified in late 2020 the bill on Strategic Action for Lifting of Sanctions in response to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The law effectively absolves the country from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and allows it to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity or higher, which can be used to create nuclear weapons.