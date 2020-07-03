UrduPoint.com
IAEA Rules Out Improper Dealing With Radiation Source As Levels Rise In Northern Europe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

The recent heightened levels of radiation in Northern Europe were likely linked to some nuclear reactor whose operation or maintenance resulted in very low radioactive releases, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, ruling out that the improper dealing with radioactive materials could be the cause

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The recent heightened levels of radiation in Northern Europe were likely linked to some nuclear reactor whose operation or maintenance resulted in very low radioactive releases, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, ruling out that the improper dealing with radioactive materials could be the cause.

In late June, countries in Northern Europe detected slightly elevated levels of various radioisotopes on their territory. The IAEA said that they pose no risk to human health or the environment.

"Based on the IAEA's technical analysis of the mix of artificial radionuclides that were reported to it, the release was likely related to a nuclear reactor, either in operation or in maintenance.

The IAEA ruled out that the release was related to the improper handling of a radioactive source," the agency said.

According to the IAEA, "geographical origin of the release has not yet been determined."

Earlier, over 40 countries reported to the IAEA that there were no events on their soil that could explain the release.

Media reports initially claimed in late June that the radionuclides had originated from Russia, and that this could be explained by depressurization at a nuclear power plant. Russia, however, said that its radiation monitoring system would have detected such an event. The national health watchdog confirmed that the radiation level across the country is stable.

