IAEA, Russia's Rosatom Chiefs Holding Meeting In Russia's Kaliningrad

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was holding a meeting with Russia's Rosatom chief, Alexey Likhachev, in Russia's Kaliningrad on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was holding a meeting with Russia's Rosatom chief, Alexey Likhachev, in Russia's Kaliningrad on Friday.

"I'm meeting with Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and other senior Russian officials this morning in Kaliningrad, Russia," Grossi tweeted.

Rosatom confirmed the meeting without disclosing its agenda.

"The meeting between Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi began in Kaliningrad. The agency chief arrived in Russia right after his visit to Ukraine," the official newspaper of Russia's state atomic agency, Strana Rosatom, reported.

A Rosatom deputy director general, Nikolay Spassky, the director of the Rosatom international cooperation department, Marina Belyaeva, and Rostechnadzor deputy chairman Alexey Ferapontov are also attending the meeting.

On Thursday, Grossi traveled to Ukraine for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities. The IAEA chief met with Ukrainian officials and visited Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine and announced plans to send the first assistance and support mission to the NPP in the coming days.

