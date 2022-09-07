IAEA Saw Fact of Shelling Attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Rosatom CEO Likhachev

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saw the fact of shelling attacks on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), this is the most important thing, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

The day before, the IAEA published a report after its mission's earlier visit to the ZNPP.

"The main thing that is recorded in this document is that the IAEA has seen confirmation of shelling attacks that pose a huge risk to the nuclear facility," Likhachev said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He said Rosatom remains in contact with the IAEA after its mission's visit to the ZNPP and will provide all possible support to IAEA mission members remaining at the plant to ensure its security.