IAEA Says 30 Tonnes of Plutonium, 40 Tonnes of Enriched Uranium Stored at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi claimed 30 tonnes of plutonium and 40 tonnes of enriched uranium are stored at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is under the control of the Russian military.

"30,000 kilograms of plutonium, 40,000 kilograms of enriched uranium, and my inspectors do not have access to that," Grossi said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We hope to go there to be able to prevent that either there is a problem or we end up finding out that there are a few hundred kilograms of nuclear weapon grade material going missing," he said.

Earlier reports said the International Atomic Energy Agency is holding talks with Ukraine and Russia on the admission of specialists to the Zaporozhye NPP.

At the end of April, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied reports in the Western media about alleged "damage" to Ukrainian nuclear facilities. It also reported that Russian military personnel control the situation at the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants jointly with Ukrainian guards and plant personnel.