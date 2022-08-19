UrduPoint.com

IAEA Says Actively Consulting On Sending Mission To ZNPP As Soon As Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 11:28 PM

IAEA Says Actively Consulting on Sending Mission to ZNPP as Soon as Possible

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday it was actively consulting with all parties on sending a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday it was actively consulting with all parties on sending a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

It noted that in view of the seriousness of the situation, the agency's director general Rafael Grossi had reiterated the need to send an IAEA mission to carry out basic measures to ensure physical and nuclear security and safeguards at the facility.

"He (Grossi) said the IAEA is in active consultations with all parties regarding its efforts to send such a mission as soon as possible. As during two previous IAEA missions to Ukraine during the conflict, Director General Grossi would himself lead this mission," the IAEA said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Lead All

Recent Stories

Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leav ..

Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leave Ukrainian Ports Under Grain ..

23 seconds ago
 IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for ..

IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages - Ju ..

25 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G ..

UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G20 Summit - Office

26 seconds ago
 Canadian MPs to Be Made Aware of Impacts, Conseque ..

Canadian MPs to Be Made Aware of Impacts, Consequences of Visiting Taiwan - Trud ..

30 seconds ago
 Air Defense System Snaps Into Action in Western Cr ..

Air Defense System Snaps Into Action in Western Crimea - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 PM meets Harvard University students, shares visio ..

PM meets Harvard University students, shares vision for Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.