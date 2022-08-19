IAEA Says Actively Consulting on Sending Mission to ZNPP as Soon as Possible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday it was actively consulting with all parties on sending a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

It noted that in view of the seriousness of the situation, the agency's director general Rafael Grossi had reiterated the need to send an IAEA mission to carry out basic measures to ensure physical and nuclear security and safeguards at the facility.

"He (Grossi) said the IAEA is in active consultations with all parties regarding its efforts to send such a mission as soon as possible. As during two previous IAEA missions to Ukraine during the conflict, Director General Grossi would himself lead this mission," the IAEA said.