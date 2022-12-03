IAEA Says Conducted Security Check at South Ukraine NPP This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) A mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited the South Ukraine nuclear power plant (NPP) earlier this week, the agency said on Friday.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) carried out a nuclear safety and security mission to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (SUNPP) this week as it steps up its efforts to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current armed conflict in the country," the agency said in a statement.

The IAEA experts were at the site for several days for the first time in order to better understand the nuclear and physical safety situation and the needs of the plant, the agency added.

On November 14, the IAEA announced it would send missions to several Ukrainian NPPs, including South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs, as well as to Chernobyl NPP, to which the IAEA sent a mission last week.