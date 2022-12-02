UrduPoint.com

IAEA Says Discussing At High Level ZNPP Security Zone Both With Russia, Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 09:29 PM

IAEA Says Discussing at High Level ZNPP Security Zone Both With Russia, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi continues to discuss the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) at a high level with both Ukraine and Russia, the IAEA said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi continues to discuss the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) at a high level with both Ukraine and Russia, the IAEA said on Friday.

"Director General Grossi continues to engage in high-level discussions with both Ukraine and Russia aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible," the statement said.

The IAEA noted that there has been no shelling of the ZNPP since November 20, but there is fighting in the vicinity of the plant; repair work is being carried out inside the site.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear SITE November

Recent Stories

Pak-Turk friendship is time-tested: Dr Yasmin

Pak-Turk friendship is time-tested: Dr Yasmin

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan hopes Afghanistan to respect promises of ..

Pakistan hopes Afghanistan to respect promises of action against TTP, other terr ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

8 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Bill to Avert Nationwide Rail Strike A ..

Biden Signs Bill to Avert Nationwide Rail Strike After Congress Passes Resolutio ..

8 minutes ago
 DG RDA suspends six officials on poor performance

DG RDA suspends six officials on poor performance

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court questions maintainability of contemp ..

Supreme Court questions maintainability of contempt of court petition against Im ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.