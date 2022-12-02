IAEA Says Discussing at High Level ZNPP Security Zone Both With Russia, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi continues to discuss the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) at a high level with both Ukraine and Russia, the IAEA said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi continues to discuss the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) at a high level with both Ukraine and Russia, the IAEA said on Friday.

"Director General Grossi continues to engage in high-level discussions with both Ukraine and Russia aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible," the statement said.

The IAEA noted that there has been no shelling of the ZNPP since November 20, but there is fighting in the vicinity of the plant; repair work is being carried out inside the site.