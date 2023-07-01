IAEA Says Found No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it has not detected any mines or other explosives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have so far found no visible indications of mines or other explosives currently planted at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but they still need additional access to carry out further such checks at the site," the agency said in a statement.

The IAEA added that it is aware of reports that mines and other explosives have been placed on and around the plant, including near the cooling pond.

"We take all such reports very seriously and I have instructed our experts at the site to look into this matter and request the access they need for doing their job," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has earlier accused Russia of preparing to blow up the ZNPP, citing a report by Ukraine's intelligence and security services. Russia has rejected the allegations saying that the IAEA mission headed by Grossi, who visited the plant in June, could be convinced that the statements were nonsense.